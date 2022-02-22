Whoever you are, you're talking like a kidnapper: Aakash Chopra to journalist who threatened Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from India's Test side as the national selectors announced the squad for the upcoming home Tests versus Sri Lanka, starting on March 04. Post his omission, the 37-year-old keeper-batter has remained in news. While he did share the details of his conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, regarding his Test future, Saha made heads turn when he shared a screenshot of a journalist who threatened him after the veteran player didn't entertain his request for an interview.

Saha, on February 19 (Saturday), shared the screenshot of the conversation with the journalist and captioned the post, "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid was absolutely honest: Aakash Chopra feels head coach's chat with Wriddhiman Saha was 'twisted'

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has reflected on the whole controversy and lashed out at the 'respected' journalist. He said, "This person is some journalist. Because Saha has not said who he/she is, I am not going to speculate. The rumor market is extremely hot, a lot of people have made their conjectures. Whoever the journalist is, he is actually talking like a kidnapper."

"‘Choose the one who is going to help you’ - what clout you have that you are giving a threat and telling to choose him/her else face the consequences. ‘I will remember this’ - it is a threat. So much entitlement and arrogance. Where do you get this from? ‘This wasn’t something you should have done’ - this was the final nail in the coffin. It is an open threat given to Wriddhiman Saha here. It is my wish whom I talk to, who are you?” Chopra further added.

ALSO READ | BCCI will ask Wriddhiman Saha about his tweet and if he was bullied, says Treasurer Arun Dhumal

Following Saha's revelation, many former cricketers such as Ravi Shastri, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag have come out in his support and slammed the journalist. BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal reacted to the controversy and told PTI, "Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman."