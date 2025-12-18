/Who was Mario Pineida, Ecuadorean footballer shot dead in gang violence?

Violent scenes in Ecuador have yet again shaken the nation and this time, it is the football fraternity that has been affected by it. The city of Guayaquil, which has become a hotspot for gang violence linked to drug trafficking and several football players in Ecuador have been targeted in recent months. The latest victim of the violence saw Mario Pineida, a two-time member of Ecuador’s World Cup squad, shot and killed on Wednesday (Dec 17).

Who was Mario Pineida?

A defender on the pitch, Pineida was born in Santo Domingo, Ecuador, on 6 July 1992. Having worked through the youth systems of CSCD Brasilia, CD Saquisilí and Panamá SC in his native Ecuador, he was a top talent in the ranks, which saw him break into the first team of Independiente DV in 2010. The defender would later play for Brazilian club Fluminense FC in 2022, which was his only club away from Ecuador.

At the time of his death, he was representing Barcelona SC (not to be mistaken with Barcelona FC of Spain). He was also on loan at El Nacional in 2024, but remained a mainstay defender for the side since joining in 2022. Overall, he represented 393 league matches, scoring five goals in the process.

At the international level, he represented Ecuador at the last two World Cups in Russia and Qatar. Overall, in nine caps for the national side, Pineida failed to score but made a lasting impression for being in the squad when the country needed him the most.

What happened with Pineida?

Digital news outlet Primicias reported Pineida was attacked by two people riding motorcycles, who opened fire on him, his mother and another woman. In September, three players from Ecuador's second division were killed, with one of them allegedly being linked to sports betting. A month later, local footballer Bryan Angula was wounded in a shooting.

In a post on X, his club, Barcelona SC, said it "regrets to inform, with deep sorrow, that it has been officially notified of the death of our player Mario Pineida, an event that occurred following an attack against him" in Guayaquil.