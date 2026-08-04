/Who was Allan Nascimento? 34-year-old MMA fighter dies after suffering heart attack in sleep

Brazilian mixed martial artist Allan Nascimento has passed away at 34, with the UFC confirming he suffered an apparent heart attack in his sleep. UFC said he was found unresponsive on Monday (Aug 3) morning, and despite efforts from the responding medical team, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Announcing the news, the UFC extended its condolences to Nascimento's family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during what it called an incredibly difficult time.

Who was Allan Nascimento?

Born in Sao Paulo, Nascimento carried the nickname "Puro Osso", which roughly translates to 'All Bones', for his lean frame as a teenager. He turned professional in 2011 and built a formidable regional resume in Brazil before getting his shot on Dana White's Contender Series and eventually signing with the UFC in 2021.

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Fighting out of the well-regarded Chute Boxe Diego Lima gym, Nascimento compiled a career record of 22 wins and seven losses, with the majority of those victories coming via submission. Inside the Octagon, he went 4-2, picking up Performance of the Night bonuses for finishes over Carlos Hernandez and Cody Durden. His final UFC appearance came on June 20 this year, a split-decision loss to Mitch Raposo at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Nascimento was also a longtime training partner of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who paid an emotional tribute following the news, saying he had lost a brother and thanking Nascimento for sharing the mat and always being there for him.

The sudden death has sent shockwaves through the MMA community, with fighters and fans across the sport mourning a career built on grit far from the spotlight, one that ended far too soon.

What did UFC say about his death?

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said UFC in a statement and called the flyweight fighter "a skilled competitor and consummate professional."

"Allan inspired others both on and off the mats with his determination, humility, respect, and fighting spirit," read the statement by Chute Boxing MMA Academy in Brazil where he trained.