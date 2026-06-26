/Who is Katia Itzel Garcia? Meet the first Mexican woman to referee a FIFA World Cup match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 witnessed a historic moment beyond the football action as Mexican referee Katia Itzel Garcia became the first woman from Mexico to officiate a match at the prestigious tournament. Garcia was appointed to oversee the Group F clash between the Netherlands and Tunisia, marking a landmark achievement for Mexican football and a major step forward for women's representation in international football officiating.

Who is Katia Itzel Garcia?

Katia Itzel Garcia is among Mexico's most accomplished football referees, earning recognition through consistent performances in domestic leagues and international competitions. Her appointment at the FIFA World Cup 2026 made history, as she became the first Mexican woman to referee a men's FIFA World Cup match. The occasion carried additional significance as Garcia wore a specially designed officiating uniform inspired by the colours of the Mexican flag, proudly representing her country on football's biggest stage. According to ESPN FC's X handle, Garcia was seen wearing the specially designed kit during the match.

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Why is her appointment important?

Garcia's selection is widely regarded as a breakthrough for Mexican football and another milestone in the push for greater gender equality in football officiating. For many years, refereeing at the highest level of men's international football was almost exclusively handled by male officials. However, FIFA has gradually expanded opportunities for female referees based on their performances and qualifications. Garcia's appointment reflects this progress and highlights the increasing recognition of women officials who have earned their place through merit and excellence.

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Which match did Katia Itzel Garcia officiate?