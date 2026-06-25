/Who Was Eusebio? The ‘Black Panther’ who ruled the 1966 FIFA World Cup before Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record

Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable achievement to his legendary career by becoming Portugal’s highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history during a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. The 41-year-old forward scored twice in Portugal’s Group K encounter, taking his World Cup goal tally to 10 and surpassing the long-standing record of nine goals held by Portuguese icon Eusebio since the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal entered the match under scrutiny following a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening fixture. Ronaldo had also been criticised for missing several opportunities in that match. However, both the veteran striker and Roberto Martínez’s side responded emphatically against Uzbekistan. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the sixth minute after meeting a low cross from Cancelo. The strike was historic, making him the first footballer in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The Portugal captain found the net again just before half-time. Bruno Fernandes delivered a perfectly timed pass through the Uzbekistan defence, allowing Ronaldo to finish calmly and extend Portugal’s lead to 3-0. The goal not only secured his brace but also saw him move ahead of Eusebio as Portugal’s leading World Cup goalscorer. In addition to becoming the first player to score in six separate World Cups, Ronaldo also became the second-oldest goalscorer in tournament history at 41 years and 138 days, trailing only Cameroon legend Roger Milla.

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The two goals further boosted Ronaldo’s incredible career tally to 975 goals for club and country. Portugal’s convincing victory lifted them to four points from two matches and significantly improved their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds ahead of their final group-stage clash against Colombia. While the result strengthened Portugal’s campaign, the evening will be remembered most for Ronaldo ending a 60-year record and adding yet another milestone to one of football’s most decorated careers.

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Who was Eusebio?

Eusebio da Silva Ferreira remains one of the greatest footballers in Portuguese history and was long regarded as the nation’s most iconic sporting figure before Ronaldo’s rise. Known as "The Black Panther" because of his speed, strength and deadly finishing ability, Eusebio became Portugal’s first global football superstar.

Born on January 25, 1942, in Lourenço Marques, now Maputo in Mozambique, which was then a Portuguese colony, Eusebio rose to prominence with Benfica and established himself as one of the finest strikers of his era. His most memorable achievement came at the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England, where he scored nine goals in six matches. His performances earned him the Golden Boot and helped Portugal secure a historic third-place finish, one of the country's greatest achievements on the international stage.

One of the tournament’s most unforgettable moments came in the quarter-final against North Korea. Portugal fell behind 3-0 before Eusebio inspired a dramatic turnaround by scoring four goals in a remarkable 5-3 victory. At club level, Eusebio enjoyed extraordinary success with Benfica, winning 11 Portuguese league titles and helping the club capture the European Cup.