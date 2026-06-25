/Why are Cristiano Ronaldo’s new gold football boots trending ahead of Portugal vs Colombia match?

American sportswear giant Nike has unveiled a special edition Gold Mercurial Superfly RGN football boot to honour Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary 20-year career. Ronaldo, who has a lifetime partnership with Nike, is expected to wear the exclusive boots during Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage encounter against Colombia on Sunday. According to Footy Headlines, the boots feature a metallic gold design accented with white details. The premium footwear includes a 3/4-length Air Zoom unit, Flywire support technology, and a soft, tacky upper engineered to enhance ball control and on-field performance.

Priced at $300 (approximately Rs 28,343), the Gold Mercurial Superfly RGN was launched globally on Wednesday, just a day after Ronaldo delivered a stunning brace in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. The Portuguese superstar became the first footballer in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup editions, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. The commemorative boots celebrate both his remarkable consistency and a career that has spanned more than two decades.

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Ronaldo once again demonstrated that age is no barrier to excellence. Appearing in his sixth FIFA World Cup, the veteran forward marked the occasion by rewriting the record books. His two-goal performance helped Portugal secure a dominant win over Uzbekistan. Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net, while an own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov compounded the misery for Fabio Cannavaro’s side. The convincing result handed Roberto Martinez’s team their first victory of the tournament after opening with a draw against DR Congo.

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