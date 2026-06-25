/Why did Neymar cry after his 981-day Brazil comeback? Star reveals emotional locker room moment

Brazil star Neymar admitted he became emotional after making his long-awaited return to the national team, ending a 981-day absence during Brazil's 3-0 FIFA World Cup victory over Scotland in Miami on Wednesday. The 34-year-old last played for Brazil in 2023 before suffering a serious knee injury in October of that year. Since then, he has faced multiple setbacks in his recovery and struggled to regain consistent form, raising doubts about his place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Neymar's return was further delayed after a calf injury last month ruled him out of Brazil's opening two matches of the tournament. However, he finally made his comeback against Scotland, entering the match in the second half to a rousing reception from Brazilian fans, who chanted his name throughout the stadium. "I went to the locker room, all alone, and I shed a few tears," Neymar told reporters after Brazil finished top of Group C. “It’s an immense relief ‌to ⁠relive all this. It’s a moment of gratitude. I thank God for being able to experience this again.”

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Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals, Neymar has now featured in four World Cups, contributing eight goals and four assists in the tournament since making his World Cup debut in 2014. Reflecting on his return, Neymar acknowledged how much the team has changed during his absence. "I had been away for a long time so it’s a different team now, I see it with fresh ⁠eyes," he said.