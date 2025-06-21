/Who is Karun Nair’s wife Sanaya Tankariwala? A love story beyond religion and culture

Karun Nair’s return to Indian cricket has brought his personal life into the spotlight, especially his relationship with his supportive wife, Sanaya Tankariwala. Sanaya is not just known for being a cricketer’s wife, but for her inspiring journey filled with love, commitment, and strength.

Sanaya is a media professional who values privacy. Even though she is married to a well-known cricketer, she stays away from the limelight.



What makes her story even more special is that she was born into a Parsi family but converted to Hinduism after falling in love with Karun. Their relationship is built on mutual respect and love, which has touched many people across the country.

Also Read | Karun Nair returns to Team India after 8 years, sets new WORLD record for most matches missed

In 2019, Karun proposed to Sanaya on a beach in Goa in a beautiful and romantic moment. The couple got married in January 2020 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, blending both Parsi and Malayalee traditions. Many Indian cricketers, including Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron, and Yuzvendra Chahal, attended the royal wedding.

Sanaya and Karun are now proud parents of two children — Kayaan and Samara. Sanaya often shares glimpses of their family life on Instagram, where she has a strong presence. Her posts are a lovely mix of travel, parenting, and happy moments, showing how balanced her life is between glam and groundedness.

During Karun’s break from cricket, especially his long gap before the IPL 2025 comeback, it was Sanaya’s support that kept him going. Many fans now see her as the silent strength behind Karun’s return. Though she rarely gives interviews, her actions speak louder than words.