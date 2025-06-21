LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 18:04 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 18:04 IST
Karun Nair returns to Team India after 8 years, sets new WORLD record for most matches missed

Karun Nair returns to team India after 8 Years Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

But while the focus was on India’s top order, another big story that unfolded was Karun Nair’s return to the Indian Test team after a long wait of eight years. 

Team India began the Test series against England in style, ending day one of the first Test at 359/3. It was a dominant show by the Indian batters, with young skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant impressing everyone. India’s strong start was accompanied by significant contributions by Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing his maiden Test in England, who hit a fine century (101). Captain Gill also rose to the occasion, scoring a century on his debut match as skipper.

While the focus was on India’s top order, another big story that unfolded was Karun Nair’s return to the Indian Test team after a long wait of eight years. And with this comeback, Karun has now set a new record for missing the most consecutive international matches for a men’s team between two appearances.

Here’s a look at the top five players with the longest gaps between international matches:

  1. Karun Nair (India)
  • Last played: March 2017 vs Australia, Dharamshala
  • Matches missed: 402
  • Comeback: June 2025 vs England, Headingley

2. Rayad Emrit (West Indies)

  • Last played: January 2007 vs India, Vadodara
  • Matches missed: 396
  • Comeback: January 2018 vs Pakistan, Karachi

3. Joe Denly (England)

  • Last played: February 2010 vs Pakistan, Dubai
  • Matches missed: 384
  • Comeback: October 2018 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

4. Floyd Reifer (West Indies)

  • Last played: February 1999 vs South Africa, Centurion
  • Matches missed: 380
  • Comeback: July 2009 vs Bangladesh, St. George

5. Mahela Udawatte (Sri Lanka)

  • Last played: September 2009 vs Pakistan, Colombo
  • Matches missed: 374
  • Comeback: October 2017 vs Pakistan, Lahore

Karun Nair’s comeback is a reminder of patience and perseverance in cricket. After scoring a triple century in 2016, Karun faded away from the team contention, but now he has a golden chance to make it count.

