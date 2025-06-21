Karun Nair returns to Team India after 8 years, sets new WORLD record for most matches missed

But while the focus was on India’s top order, another big story that unfolded was Karun Nair’s return to the Indian Test team after a long wait of eight years.
Team India began the Test series against England in style, ending day one of the first Test at 359/3. It was a dominant show by the Indian batters, with young skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant impressing everyone. India’s strong start was accompanied by significant contributions by Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing his maiden Test in England, who hit a fine century (101). Captain Gill also rose to the occasion, scoring a century on his debut match as skipper.
While the focus was on India’s top order, another big story that unfolded was Karun Nair’s return to the Indian Test team after a long wait of eight years. And with this comeback, Karun has now set a new record for missing the most consecutive international matches for a men’s team between two appearances.
Here’s a look at the top five players with the longest gaps between international matches:
Karun Nair’s comeback is a reminder of patience and perseverance in cricket. After scoring a triple century in 2016, Karun faded away from the team contention, but now he has a golden chance to make it count.