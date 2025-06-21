Karun Nair returns to Team India after 8 years, sets new WORLD record for most matches missed

Team India began the Test series against England in style, ending day one of the first Test at 359/3. It was a dominant show by the Indian batters, with young skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant impressing everyone. India’s strong start was accompanied by significant contributions by Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing his maiden Test in England, who hit a fine century (101). Captain Gill also rose to the occasion, scoring a century on his debut match as skipper.

While the focus was on India’s top order, another big story that unfolded was Karun Nair’s return to the Indian Test team after a long wait of eight years. And with this comeback, Karun has now set a new record for missing the most consecutive international matches for a men’s team between two appearances.

Here’s a look at the top five players with the longest gaps between international matches:

Karun Nair (India)

Last played: March 2017 vs Australia, Dharamshala

Matches missed: 402

Comeback: June 2025 vs England, Headingley

2. Rayad Emrit (West Indies)

Last played: January 2007 vs India, Vadodara

Matches missed: 396

Comeback: January 2018 vs Pakistan, Karachi

3. Joe Denly (England)

Last played: February 2010 vs Pakistan, Dubai

Matches missed: 384

Comeback: October 2018 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

4. Floyd Reifer (West Indies)

Last played: February 1999 vs South Africa, Centurion

Matches missed: 380

Comeback: July 2009 vs Bangladesh, St. George

5. Mahela Udawatte (Sri Lanka)

Last played: September 2009 vs Pakistan, Colombo

Matches missed: 374

Comeback: October 2017 vs Pakistan, Lahore