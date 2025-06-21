IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Shubman Gill to be fined for wearing THIS in Headingley? Here's what we know

India got off to a brilliant start to their England tour after Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored tons on Day 1 of the Headingley Test on Friday (June 20). The duo’s contribution steered India to 359/3 at Stumps on Day 1. While Gill is in the headlines for all the right reasons, he could now find himself on the receiving end of a fine from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Gill to get fined by ICC?

Batting on Friday, Gill amassed an unbeaten 127 at Headingley as made a bright start to his captaincy stint for India. During that innings, he was seen wearing black socks, which is a prohibition of the ICC rules.

According to clause 19.45 of the ICC's updated regulations (effective from May 2023), players in Test matches are only permitted to wear socks in “white, cream, or light grey”. While limited-overs cricket allows players to wear socks matching the base colour of their trousers, the rules in Tests are more stringent.

The incident was not reported to match referee Richie Richardson at the time of writing by two on-field umpires. This means Gill is not yet on the ICC disciplinary panel’s radar and could escape fine if not reported.

What fine could Gill face?

If the breach is deemed a deliberate Level 1 offence, he could be fined between 10 and 20 percent of his match fee. However, if it is found that the breach was accidental — for example, if his regulation socks were unavailable or unfit for use — he is likely to avoid punishment.

At the time of writing, India resumed Day 2 action of the Headingley Test and scored 380/3 in 92 overs. Gill was batting on 135 while Rishabh Pant was 77 as he too could join the list of centurions in the match for India.