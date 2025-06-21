/IND vs ENG: Tendulkar, Ganguly hail Gill Jaiswal for Headingley heroics, draw comparisons from 2002 series

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was in awe of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday (June 20) evening after the duo played a key role in India’s dominant start to the England tour. Playing in the opening Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Gill (127) smashed an unbeaten ton while Jaiswal playing in his first England tour also ended with triple figures. After the knocks, Sachin took to his X handle and applauded the duo as Sourav Ganguly also joined hands to draw comparisons from their famous 2002 Test.

Tendulkar hails Gill-Jaiswal

“A solid foundation laid by @klrahul and @ybj_19 enabled India to have a good day. Congratulations to Yashasvi and @ShubmanGill for their brilliant centuries. @RishabhPant17’s contribution was equally important for the team. India’s batting today reminded me of the Headingley Test in 2002 when Rahul, @SGanguly99, and I scored hundreds in the first innings, and we went on to win the Test. Today, Yashasvi and Shubman have done their part. Who will be the third centurion this time?” Tendulkar wrote on his X handle.

Playing at Headingley, England captain Ben Stokes surprised everyone by opting to bowl first. In the slightly overcast conditions, India took control of the innings from the start as KL Rahul (42) and Jaiswal put together 91 runs for the opening wicket before the former was scalped. Debutant Sai Sudharsan was then scalped for a duck, narrowing India to 99/2.

However, then it was Gill and Jaiswal who took over as they stitched a stand of 122 runs for the third wicket. In doing so Jaiswal also became the first opener to score a ton in his debut Test match on away travels of Australia, England and the West Indies.

In terms of history books, both Tendulkar and Ganguly scored in the 2002 Headingley Test as India won by an innings and 46 runs. The duo was joined by Rahul Dravid who also scored hundred in the same Test match.