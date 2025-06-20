/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gill's India take Bazball head-on to usher in new Test era

Shubman Gill marked his first innings as India captain with a sparkling hundred after fellow young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a fine century against England at Headingley on Friday. India -- sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes -- were in the commanding position of 359-3 at stumps on the first day of the five-Test series. Gill was 127 not out after sharing a stand of 129 for the third wicket with opener Jaiswal, dismissed for 101 shortly after tea. The aggressive Rishabh Pant was 65 not out, including an extraordinary swiped six off Chris Woakes in the last over of a day.

Pant ensured India continued to pile on the agony for England during an unbroken stand of 138 with his new skipper. Concerns had been expressed before the series about how India would cope in England without Rohit Sharma, Gill's predecessor as captain, and Virat Kohli after the two star batsmen retired from Test duty within days of each other last month. But such is the depth of talent in cricket-obsessed India, quality replacements were always likely to be available.

And an England attack without retired greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad and missing injured express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, rarely threatened on a good batting pitch under increasingly sunny skies.

Sublime stroke-play

Jaiswal and opening partner KL Rahul ensured India made a fine start to their quest for just a fourth Test series win in England after triumphs in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

England, however, enjoyed a double strike shortly before lunch as India's 91-0 was transformed into 92-2.

Rahul, on 42, drove loosely at a wide ball from Brydon Carse and edged to Joe Root at first slip

Moments later, Sai Sudharsan made a duck on Test debut when Stokes had him well caught down the legside by diving wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

But India's third-wicket duo regained the initiative with sublime stroke-play.

The 25-year-old Gill was especially severe on Woakes, whose 19 wicketless overs cost 89 runs.

Stokes brought on Shoaib Bashir to add variety but the off-spinner's first ball was cuffed for four by left-hander Jaiswal, who went to 99 with two superb boundaries off Carse.

A quick single took an elated Jaiswal to a 144-ball hundred, including 16 fours, as he completed his fifth century in 20 Tests and third against England.

It also meant the 23-year-old had scored hundreds on his Test debut, his first Test in Australia and first in England.

The hosts' wicketless session was summed up when Smith fumbled the ball onto a nearby unused helmet to concede five penalty runs

Jaiswal, however, was out shortly after tea for 101 when Stokes, from around the wicket, bowled him with a fine delivery that angled in and held its line.

India, however, were still well-placed on 221-3, and the dynamic Pant set the tone by thumping Stokes back over his head for four off just his second ball.

Gill completed his century with a superb cover-driven four off fast bowler Josh Tongue, his 14th boundary in 140 balls faced.

As he admired the shot, a joyful Gill ripped off his helmet in celebration of his sixth hundred in 33 Tests and third against England.

Gill later pulled Tongue over the head of Bashir at fine leg for six and was just shy of his highest Test score of 128, against Australia at Ahmedabad in 2023, at the close.

Before play both teams and the match officials observed a minute's silence in memory of the victims of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed all but one of 242 people on board.