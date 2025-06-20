/IND vs ENG: Best India captain in England already? Gill joins elite company with blockbuster hundred at Headingley

Shubman Gill, on day 1 (June 20) of the first Test against England, became only the fourth Indian batter to score a hundred in his maiden Test match as captain on the side. Before Gill, only Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Hazare had achieved the same landmark. Gill, however, is the first one to get a century against England in England in his maiden Test as captain. Apart from him, Hazare had scored his century in his maiden Test as captain against England but in Delhi back in 1951. Overall, this is Gill's sixth Test century.

By the 80th over, Gill was batting beautifully well on 118 with Rishabh Pant on his side nearing 50. Thanks to them, India already were past 300 for loss of only three wickets.

Batting first after losing the toss, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the batting for India and added 52 runs for the opening wicket in the first 15 overs. This is only the second time in India's history of touring England for Tests that they have crossed 50-run mark for the opening wicket at Headingley.

The partnership ended when Rahul chased a wide full ball only to be caught at the slips off Brydon Carse. The duo, however, added 91 runs - the highest opening partnership for India at Headingley.

Jaiswal, however, scored his hundred before getting out - the first by an Indian opener in Tests at the venue. He was dismissed shortly after the break on a beauty by Stokes which took his off stump for 101.