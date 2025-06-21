From Gill’s historic ton to Pant’s 3000 Test runs: 5 Big records India smashed on Day 1 of Headingley Test

India dominated Day 1 against England at Headingley with a record-breaking performance, ending at 359/3. From Shubman Gill’s century on captaincy debut to Rishabh Pant crossing 3,000 Test runs, here are the five key milestones India achieved on Friday (Jun 20).
India made history with their best-ever first-day Test score in England. A strong start by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by big knocks from Jaiswal, Shubman Gill ( unbeaten 127), and Rishabh Pant ( unbeaten 65), helped India reach a mighty 359/3 by stumps.
Shubman Gill joined an elite group of just five Indian captains to hit a hundred on debut as skipper. He now shares this rare feat with Vijay Hazare, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli. He is unbeaten on 127.
Rishabh Pant has crossed the 3,000-run milestone in Test cricket. He’s now the second-highest run-scorer among Indian wicketkeepers, just behind MS Dhoni (4876 runs).
Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in history as the first Indian opener to score a Test century at Headingley. His fluent 101 set the tone for a strong Indian innings
Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitched a 91-run stand the highest-ever opening partnership for India at Headingley. The last time Indian openers crossed 50 here was in 1986.