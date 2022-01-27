Who doesn't want to captain Team India, says star India player as Test captaincy spot up for grabs

Virat Kohli, on January 15, announced that he is stepping down as Team India's Test captain. This came as a huge shocker for the entire cricketing fraternity. The decision was announced only a day after India lost the three-match Test series versus South Africa, in the rainbow nation.

While Kohli had already resigned as the T20I captain and was sacked from the top post in ODIs, the 33-year-old was expected to carry on as the Test skipper for few more years. Under him, India dominated at home, won their maiden Test series on Australian soil, earned an unassailable 2-1 lead over England in the incomplete five Tests in the United Kingdom last year and also played the inaugural WTC final.

Thus, all eyes are now on the national selectors as they have a huge task to name Kohli's successor in whites. While Rohit Sharma is leading the race, already being in charge of the limited-overs side, his fitness remains a concern. Other candidates are KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. Recently, star pacer Mohammed Shami also opined on the captaincy debate and said 'who doesn't want to captain India'.

Speaking to India.com on captaincy, Shami said: "I am not thinking too much about captaincy at the moment. I am ready for whatever responsibility is given to me. To be honest, who doesn’t want to captain the India team but it is not the only thing and I am looking to contribute in whichever manner possible for the team.”

It will be interesting to see if Shami is considered for the top job. Anil Kumble remains the last Indian player to have captained the national side in any format. Kumble led India in Tests for around a year before being succeeded by MS Dhoni. Since then, bowlers have not been preferred to take up the captaincy role.

Will the same happen this time around? Only time will tell...