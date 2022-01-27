Shastri opines on Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni's personalities, reveals whose phone number he doesn't have

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is now enjoying his break after stepping down from the top post in late 2021. Shastri recently interacted with the Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar and spilled the beans on the contrasting personalities of India's famed trio -- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and former captain MS Dhoni.

Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni were an integral part of Team India during Shastri's coaching tenure in the white-ball formats (prior to Dhoni's sabbatical and international retirement). Shastri has, thus, closely worked with the trio and seen them handle things in a different manner on the 22-yard cricket strip.

ALSO READ | BCCI announces Rohit-led India squad for WI series; Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami rested, Jadeja misses out

During the conversation, Shastri pointed out how Virat is different from Dhoni and Rohit, who remain a bit similar in personality. In addition, the former Indian all-rounder made heads turn by revealing that he still doesn't have Dhoni's contact number on his cellphone. "Virat is like a beast on the field, once he steps on the field, he just wants to compete and he does not care about anything else. But, completely opposite off the field, absolutely calm and chill. Rohit is laid back pretty much like MS Dhoni. MS is just unreal, one of a kind, whether it's a duck, century, lifting the World Cup, he does not care," Shastri said on Akhtar's Youtube channel.

Ravi Shastri giving insights about Dhoni and Rohit pic.twitter.com/sQ9LAHAL8R — Rishixvi (@Rishixvi) January 26, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni is one of the sharpest cricket minds: Greg Chappell heaps praise on former Indian captain

He added "I have seen many players but there is none like MS Dhoni. Sachin had a fantastic temperament but got angry at times, but MS, nothing at all. Till today, I don't have his phone number, I've not even asked for it. I know he does not carry a phone around with him."

Talking about Kohli and Rohit, the two are gearing up for India's home season, versus West Indies and Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Dhoni will be seen in action in the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition in India.