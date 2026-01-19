/When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play their next ODI for India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not play an ODI for India again until at least June 2026, with the senior duo set to return to action in national colours only after the Indian Premier League and India’s T20 commitments are completed. After the end of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Sunday (Jan 19), both players will step away from international duty for a few months.

India now shifts its focus to the shortest format, starting with a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. This will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where India’s campaign begins on February 7. Since Rohit and Kohli retired from T20 internationals in 2024, they will not be part of these matches.

Their next competitive cricket will come in the IPL, which runs from March 26 to May 31. Kohli will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he will aim to help the team defend its title. Rohit, on the other hand, will lead the Mumbai Indians in their hunt for a sixth IPL trophy. The league will be their only on-field action before a possible return to ODIs for India.

According to the Future Tours Program for 2023–27, India’s next ODI assignment is expected to be a three-match series against Afghanistan in June. However, the exact schedule is yet to be confirmed by the cricket boards. If that series goes ahead as planned, it will mark the return of Kohli and Rohit to the Indian ODI side after a gap of several months.

Following the Afghanistan series, India is scheduled to tour England for three ODIs and five T20Is. Later in the year, India will also host West Indies for a white-ball series. These matches are seen as important steps in building the team ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.