/Meet 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs in Jan 2026: SHOCKING! Harshit Rana ahead of Rohit, Shreyas

Five Indian batters impressed in January 2026 ODIs with strong run tallies, match-winning hundreds and steady averages. The top order set the tone while young players added depth and balance to the batting lineup.
Virat Kohli once again led from the front in January 2026, scoring 240 runs in three ODI matches. He hit one hundred and one half-century, showing great form. His average of 80 proved how reliable and calm he was at the crease.
KL Rahul had a brilliant month with 142 runs from three matches, including a superb unbeaten hundred. His average of 142 showed his class and control. Rahul looked confident and played a big role in building strong partnerships for India.
Shubman Gill scored 135 runs in three ODI matches in January 2026. He played steady knocks and added two fifties to his name. With an average of 45, Gill kept giving India good starts at the top of the order.
Harshit Rana surprised everyone with his batting, scoring 83 runs in three matches. He played a useful fifty and had an average of 27.66. His quick runs down the order helped India add important extra runs.
Nitish Kumar Reddy made a strong impact in limited chances, scoring 73 runs in just two matches. He hit one fifty and had an average of 36.50. His calm batting showed promise for India’s future.