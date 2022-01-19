'What are you doing' - Rizwan recalls hilarious chat with Kohli during high-voltage Indo-Pak T20 WC tie

India and Pakistan locked horns with each other after a long time during the 2021 T20 World Cup, held in the UAE. The senior men's cricket teams faced each other for the first time after the 2019 ODI World Cup encounter and the stakes were high this time around as well.

Virat Kohli-led were asked to bat first as the one-time winners managed a modest 151-7, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Losing early wickets, Kohli's 57 and Rishabh Pant's 39, off 30 balls, took India to a respectable total. In reply, openers Babar Azam (68 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (unbeaten 79) took the Men in Green home without losing a single wicket.

Recently, Rizwan recalled a hilarious chat with then Indian captain Kohli during the high-voltage clash. During India's innings, the Men in Blue were trying to recover from the early jolts -- with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav getting out for cheap -- courtesy Pant-Kohli's fourth-wicket stand. During their partnership, Pakistan went for a review against Pant -- who played a reverse sweep -- when Rizwan and Kohli had a hilarious conversation.

ALSO READ | There was always pressure: Former India pacer shares his take on Virat Kohli's captaincy resignation

Speaking to Pakt.tv, Rizwan revealed, "Some things are part of tactics. No doubt Virat Kohli is world’s No. 1. When we play cricket, it’s like family. I remember when we took the review against Pant when he played the reverse sweep, he (Kohli) said… ‘what are you doing? Getting everyone out inside 10 overs?’ But like I said, these are tactics. Later, when I walked out to bat, I spoke to him then too. Rest, whatever chats took place inside the change room, I can’t disclose but I can say that he’s a very nice person."

ALSO READ | 'There comes a stage where you can't...': Afridi opines on Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy

Talking about both sides' fortunes in the showpiece event, Team India were eliminated in the Super 12 round whereas Babar-led Pakistan lost the second semi-finals to eventual winners Australia to bow out of the tournament.