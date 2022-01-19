There was always pressure: Former India pacer shares his take on Virat Kohli's captaincy resignation

Virat Kohli shocked the entire cricketing fraternity when he announced his decision to step down as India's Test captain. The decision came a day after India lost the three-match Test series versus South Africa, in the rainbow nation, despite having a 1-0 lead.

By quitting as the Test captain, the 33-year-old Kohli's overall captaincy tenure also came to an end. For the unversed, Kohli had already stepped down as the T20I captain, a decision which he revealed prior to the World Cup in the UAE last year, and was sacked as the ODI skipper as the national selectors wanted only one captain for the white-ball formats. Thus, in less than six months, Kohli's captaincy tenure has come to a halt altogether.

Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan shared his take on Kohli's latest decision to step down as the Test captain. Wassan feels the pressure was always there on Kohli following India's T20 World Cup debacle last year.

“Nothing shocks me. What shocked me was MS Dhoni quitting Test captaincy in the middle of the series in Australia. I think the way things have been going by the last couple of months, India’s debacle in the T20 WC, there was pressure on him,” Wassan has told ANI.

“He is not getting runs. At times, he is pointing fingers at other players and as a captain, he must do that to egg them on and I totally support him for that but the problem was that earlier he was leading by example but lately, the thing is his batsmanship has come down," he further added.

At present, Kohli is involved in the three-match ODI series between India and the Proteas, in the African nation. KL Rahul is leading the side in limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma's absence (due to hamstring injury).

With Kohli's resignation as the Test captain, the national selectors will also have to name his successor in the coming weeks.