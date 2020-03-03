'We are all systems go': Australia, Bahrain F1 race to go ahead despite coronavirus fears

Australian Grand Prix is scheduled to kick-start this year's Formula One season. According to the organisers, the event will not be hindered due to the on-going coronavirus and have insisted that they will go ahead with the race.

In a statement addressing the coronavirus issue, Australian Grand Prix chief executive Andrew Westacott said: "We are all systems go."

"At this stage, there is no indication of further travel bans, nor is there any indication that Formula One and the teams will not be arriving as usual."

"Formula One has again confirmed overnight that the Australian Grand Prix is going ahead."

Bahrain Grand Prix will take place a week after the Melbourne race. The Gulf country will host the Grand Prix on March 22.

Circuit officials for Bahrain Grand Prix are also confident that the second round of the tournament will go as per the schedule.

However, F1 personnel who have visited countries that have been badly affected by the coronavirus will go through an extensive screening process.

The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled to take place on April 19 on the Shanghai International Circuit which is approximately 800 kilometres away from Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak). However, due to the outbreak, the governing body has decided to postpone the event. The new date is still to be declared.

