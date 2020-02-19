New hot wheels that will mesmerise fans on F-1 tracks this year

Formula One 2020 is set to begin with a bang!

The championship will commence with the Australian Grand Prix on March 15. Check out the stunning speedsters that will take each other head-on as the race to victory intensifies.

HAAS VF-20

For two years in a row, Haas was the first to release images of their contender for the new season even before Formula One’s unofficial ‘launch week’ formally began.  The company said that the car is much better than the 2019 version as they finished ninth in the championship because of sub-par car performance. 

Ferrari's SF1000

Ferrari unveiled their new SF1000 car in a glamorous event hoping that they will end the title drought (last time they won the championship was back in 2007). 

The car's name has a significance to it as the single-seater will begin its 1000th race for the Italian team in the upcoming Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15. 

Red Bull RB16

The second Red Bull-Honda car was the first to hit the practice track for the Formula One 2020. They're eyeing a podium finish in this year's championship. 

Mclaren MCL35

Mclaren MCL35 was the car with the most noticeable changes. The car is slimmer and sleeker than its predecessors.  

Mercedes W11

Mercedes W11 promises to continue W10's legacy that won 15 races for the team last year. The Formula One car will be driven by reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. 

Alpha Romeo C39

Snake-skinned Alpha Romeo C39 is looking forward to slithering its way on the track. They had a tough end to their 2019 campaign. 

Alphatauri AT01

Formerly known as Toro Rosso, the AT01 is the new global marketing vehicle for Red Bull’s fashion brand, with AlphaTauri’s arrival coinciding with a wholesale change of image.

Williams FW43

Williams have revealed a dramatic new livery for a 2020 season in which they have vowed to “fight” and improve their F1 fortunes with the new FW43 car.

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point has made it clear that they will finish closer to the Top 3. They took their time in unveiling the new car as they wanted to make sure that the car performs well on the tricky Grand Prix tracks. 

Renault RS20

Renault has decided to share just a few glimpses of their new RS20 car as the mighty beast was seen practicing on the tracks in Barcelona. The team will be looking back to posing a challenge for the title race. 

