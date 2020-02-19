New hot wheels that will mesmerise fans on F-1 tracks this year

Formula One 2020 is set to begin with a bang!
The championship will commence with the Australian Grand Prix on March 15. Check out the stunning speedsters that will take each other head-on as the race to victory intensifies.
For two years in a row, Haas was the first to release images of their contender for the new season even before Formula One’s unofficial ‘launch week’ formally began. The company said that the car is much better than the 2019 version as they finished ninth in the championship because of sub-par car performance.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ferrari unveiled their new SF1000 car in a glamorous event hoping that they will end the title drought (last time they won the championship was back in 2007).
The car's name has a significance to it as the single-seater will begin its 1000th race for the Italian team in the upcoming Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.
(Photograph:Reuters)