WATCH: When Dhoni pulled off an AB de Villiers-esque reverse sweep during India's 2006 CT tie vs AUS

MS Dhoni remains a big name in international cricket. Despite his retirement from the highest level, on August 15 2020, the 40-year-old remains an extremely popular for his overall contribution to Indian cricket. Dhoni signed off from international cricket, with 17,266 runs, 108 fifties, 16 centuries, 634 catches, 195 stumpings, 359 sixes and also leading India to all major ICC titles.

Dhoni became a household name soon after he broke into the scene at the highest level in 2004. In his early years, he was a fearless striker of the ball who also played some audacious and unorthodox shots from time to time. During the 2006 Champions Trophy, Dhoni made a vital 23-ball 28 in Rahul Dravid & Co.'s face-off versus Ricky Ponting's Australia, in Mohali, but made heads turn with a stunning reverse sweep off Nathan Bracken in India's final over.

ALSO READ | From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya: Top 5 cricketing superstars with most Instagram followers

With wickets tumbling and India aiming for over a 260-run score, Dhoni was on strike in the final over and targetted some big shots. While he fell on the last ball of the Indian innings, with the score 249-8, he played a eye-catching reverse sweep (or pulled off an AB de Villiers). Here's the video:

While it can be termed as an AB de Villiers-esque stroke in the current era, back then the South African had just announced his arrival in international circuit. He hadn't even scored an ODI century when Dhoni pulled off a miraculous stroke against Bracken.

ALSO READ | You have to be special, maybe I would have never played for India if I was an Indian: AB de Villiers

Talking about the India-Aus face-off, Dravid-led side's 249/8 was not much of a challenge for the Aussies as the Men in Yellow chased down the score with six wickets and 26 balls to spare. Australia later faced West Indies in the summit clash and won the title without dropping much sweat in the finale (by 8 wickets).