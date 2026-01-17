Watch: Virat Kohli seeks blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal'

Star India batter Virat Kohli was spotted at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple as the Indian team is currently in Indore for the final ODI against New Zealand. Playing at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Virat and the rest of the Indian team arrived in the city after losing the second ODI in Rajkot. However, it was the former India captain who made the most of the visit and sought blessings at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, where he was spotted.

Virat seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga of Ujjain is a Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, shrines said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. On the eve of the final ODI, Virat was seen taking blessings wearing a full sleeve T-shirt and was accompanied by Kuldeep Yadav and a few other members of the Indian team management.

Members of the temple committee were also seen accompanying the former India captain.

India get ready for Indore showdown

The Indian team will be ready for the final ODI in Indore as they look to win the series. Currently at 1-1 after two matches, the final ODI will decide the fate of the series. This will be both Virat and Rohit’s final ODI assignment before the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Both will leave the camp as the T20I side will take the spotlight in the coming days ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts on Feb 7.

Both Virat and Rohit are in superb form for the nation, with Virat scoring two hundreds in the South Africa series in November and December. He missed out on a hundred in Vadodara last Sunday as he was dismissed for 93. However, he will now look to put that behind him and help India win the ODI series on Sunday in Indore.