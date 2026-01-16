/From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, 5 batters to score fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil

Glenn Maxwell delivered one of the most electrifying batting displays on Indian soil during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, smashing a blistering century off just 40 balls against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 25 October 2023. In a breathtaking display of power hitting and calculated aggression, Maxwell reached three figures faster than anyone else in ODI World Cup history, racing to his hundred with a barrage of boundaries and towering sixes that left the Dutch attack in disarray.