/From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, 5 batters to score fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil

From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli here is a look at five batters to score fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil. The list also features the likes of Shahid Afridi, Kevin O’Brien and Aiden Markram who have set the stage on fire with their amazing batting performance.
Glenn Maxwell delivered one of the most electrifying batting displays on Indian soil during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, smashing a blistering century off just 40 balls against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 25 October 2023. In a breathtaking display of power hitting and calculated aggression, Maxwell reached three figures faster than anyone else in ODI World Cup history, racing to his hundred with a barrage of boundaries and towering sixes that left the Dutch attack in disarray.
Shahid Afridi is among the batters to have scored the fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil, producing a sensational innings against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on 15 April 2005. The Pakistan all-rounder brought up his century in just 45 balls, unleashing his trademark explosive hitting against a strong Indian bowling attack.
Aiden Markram delivered a remarkable performance on Indian soil during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, scoring a blistering century off just 49 balls against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 7 October 2023. The South African batter unleashed a spectacular array of shots, reaching three figures faster than anyone else in World Cup history and breaking the previous record for the quickest hundred in the tournament.
Kevin O’Brien etched his name into cricketing folklore by scoring one of the fastest ODI hundreds on Indian soil during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. The Ireland all-rounder smashed a sensational century off just 50 balls against England at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 2 March 2011, producing one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. O’Brien’s fearless strokeplay and clean hitting dismantled the English bowling attack as he led a remarkable chase from a seemingly hopeless position.
Virat Kohli features among the batters to score the fastest ODI hundreds on Indian soil with a breathtaking innings against Australia at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 16 October 2013. Chasing a stiff target, the Indian star raced to his century in just 52 balls, combining flawless timing with relentless aggression to keep India firmly in control.