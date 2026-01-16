/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs against New Zealand

From Shreyas Iyer to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most T20I runs against New Zealand. This list also includes KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav
Rohit Sharma, known for his aggressive batting, tops the list of Indian batters with most T20I runs against New Zealand. During his T20I days, Rohit played 17 matches against the Kiwis and scored 511 runs at an average of 34.06.
KL Rahul is second-highest run-scorer for India against Kiwis, with 322 runs in eight T20I matches. His tally also includes three half-centuries.
Indian great Virat Kohli is third on this list. He played 10 T20Is against New Zealand and scored 311 runs at an average of 34.55. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
India's current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is fourth on this list with 284 runs in eight T20I matches against the Kiwis. His tally also includes a half-century and a century.
Star India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is fifth on this list with 225 runs in 13 T20I matches. His tally also includes a half-century.