Watch: Turkish club president punches referee in the face

Faruk Koca, president of Turkish football club MKE Ankaragucu, on Monday (Dec 11) punched match referee Halil Umut Meler in the face and knocked him down to the ground after the end of the match between Turkish football's top flight.

During the Super Lig home match, Ankaragucu's team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor.

Footage from state broadcaster TRT showed Koca entering the field and hitting the referee when the final whistle blew in the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium.

When the incident happened, Ankaragucu fans invaded the pitch and Meler was also kicked when he fell.

Watch the video here: Halil Umut Meler'e sad editler yapılıyor aglicam lan..pic.twitter.com/WcA2NQ88Uk — 66enes (@trentenesarnold) December 11, 2023 × So far, it's not clear who exactly were the assailants. Meler eventually made it to the dressing room with the help of the police.

TRT said that Turkey's football federation (TFF) said that it will hold an extraordinary meeting following the trouble.

As per TRT, TFF Chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said: "Turkish football has been punched shamefully tonight. Everyone involved in this incident will pay the price."

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X that a detention order has been issued for Koca.

The minister further added that two people have already been detained as part of a judicial investigation into the incident.

The 37-year-old Meler took charge of Lazio's Champions League group game with Celtic on Nov 28.

Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.

Ankaragucu is 11th in the standings with 18 points, three places below Rizespor on 22 points after 15 matches.