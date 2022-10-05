WATCH: 'Suryakumar Yadav's form is a bit of concern' - Rohit Sharma's hilarious remark after SA T20Is

After winning their first-ever home T20Is versus South Africa, on Sunday (October 02), Rohit Sharma-led India faced the Proteas in the third and final encounter on Tuesday evening (October 04) at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

In a bid to inflict a series whitewash over Temba Bavuma & Co., Rohit-led India opted to bowl first after resting KL Rahul and Virat Kohli whereas Arshdeep Singh missed out due to back issues. Riding on Rilee Rossouw's 48-ball 100*, Quinton de Kock's 68 and David Miller's 5-ball unbeaten 19, SA posted a mammoth 227/3. In reply, India were 45 for 3 and only managed 178 all-out in 18.3 overs, to lose by 49 runs.

With this being India's last match before the T20 World Cup, where they begin their campaign versus Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG, Melbourne, cricketer-turned-commentator Murali Karthik interacted with skipper Rohit. Hitman discussed about the Australia and South Africa home T20Is (both of which India won 2-1) and made a hilarious remark. "Speaking about the concerns, to start with Surya's form, there's a bit of concern, and then you know, we have to look at that (starts laughing)," Rohit said while talking to presenter Karthik during the post-match presentation. The ex-spinner then said, "I thought it would be the least of your concerns!"

Rohit then turned serious and stated, "No, honestly speaking, we have to look at our bowling. What more options could we find in the powerplay, in the middle-overs, and in the death as well."

"The last two series were very challenging. We were playing against the top-2 sides. We had to come up against tough challenges. We will go back and see what better we can do. It is going to be challenging, but we need to find an answer to those. I would still say, we are working towards that. Guys need clarity on what we want to achieve, and it is my job to convey that. It's a work in progress, and we want to continue to keep doing that," the 35-year-old added.

India will now travel to Perth and play some practice as well as warm-up games in the run-up to the T20 WC, which kicks off on October 16.