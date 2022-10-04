Rohit Sharma attains unwanted record, becomes first Indian to score 10 ducks in T20Is during SA face-off

India locked horns with South Africa in the third and inconsequential T20I at the iconic Holkar Stadium, Indore on Tuesday evening (October 04) after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma-led India asked South Africa to bat first, who rode on Rilee Rossouew's 48-ball 100 not to post a mammoth 227-3. In reply, India's run-chase got off to a poor start with skipper Rohit falling for a duck in the second ball of the Indian innings. Rohit chopped onto his stumps, off Kagiso Rabada, to script an unwanted record under his belt.

With Rohit falling for a two-ball duck, Hitman now has become the first Indian with ten ducks in the shortest format of the game at the highest level. Here are the top three Indian batters with most ducks in T20Is:

1) Rohit Sharma - 10*

2) KL Rahul - 5

3) Virat Kohli - 4

After Rohit's departure, India's run-chase fell flat -- especially after the dismissal of Dinesh Karthik -- in pursuit of a mammoth 228-run target.

Talking about the unwanted list, India's famed top three spearheads it. The 35-year-old Rohit has played some good and quickfire knocks at the top of the order for Team India in 2022, however, he hasn't produced a big score so far. He will hope to go big with the bat during the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Rohit-led India will soon leave for Australia, after the home T20Is versus the Proteas, play two warm-up games before their tournament opener versus arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG, Melbourne.