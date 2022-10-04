Watch: Deepak Chahar warns Tristan Stubbs against leaving the crease in India-SA 3rd T20I in Indore

Jhulan Goswami played her last international game during India's three-match ODI series versus hosts England, at Lord's, on September 24. During the low-scoring thriller, India women rode on half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma but only managed a paltry 169 in 45.4 overs. In reply, England was on the back foot and got reduced to 118 for 9 before the last-wicket stand between Charlie Dean and Freya Davies kept the home side in the hunt.

The duo stretched the run-chase as England were 153 for 9 before Deepti Sharma ran Charlie out, who kept leaving the non-striker's end before the ball was released on several occasions during her 47-run knock. Thus, she paid the price as Deepti dismissed her for backing up too early and India won by 16 runs. Since then, the controversial run-out has divided the cricketing fraternity, with many supporting the form of dismissal but some also slamming it. It is to be noted that the dismissal is within the laws of the game but often irks many in world cricket.

In the third and final T20I between India and South Africa, at the iconic Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday evening (October 04), pacer Deepak Chahar made heads turn by warning Tristan Stubbs against leaving the crease. The incident took place during the 16th over of the Proteas' innings. Chahar warned Stubbs but didn't dismiss him. He had a cheeky grin whereas Stubbs, too, had a smile on his face. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma watched the proceedings from his fielding position and passed a wry smile. Here's the video:

Talking about the final T20I, Rohit won the toss as India opted to bowl first after clinching the three-match series with back-to-back wins in the opening two encounters. Riding on Rilee Rossouw's 48-ball 100 not out, Quinton de Kock's 68 and David Miller's 5-ball 19*, SA posted a mammoth 227 for 3 in 20 overs. Chahar went for 24 runs in the last over of the first half, ending with match figures of 4-0-48-1.

In reply, India lost Rohit for duck and have their back against the wall in a bid to inflict a series whitewash over the visitors.