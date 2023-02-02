WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav takes a stunner to get rid of Finn Allen in IND-NZ 3rd T20I

Hardik Pandya-led India didn't put a foot wrong in the third and final T20I versus New Zealand, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday evening (February 01). With the three-match series levelled at 1-1, India put on a stunning show at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium courtesy of in-form opener Shubman Gill's scintillating 63-ball 126 not out. Riding on his maiden hundred in the format, India posted 234 for 4 and defended the score with NZ were dismissed for a paltry 66 in 12.1 overs, to lose by 168 runs.

While it was Gill who led the charge with the ball, captain Hardik broke the backbone of Kiwis' batting line-up with 4 for 16. However, Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with three stunning catches; including two sharp ones in the slip cordon. As Hardik dismssed dangerman Finn Allen for cheap in the first over, SKY made heads turn as he timed his jump to perfection and held onto a stunning catch. Here's the video of the catch:

At the post-match presentation, Hardik reflected on his team's big win and said, " I don't mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I'm happy for all of them. (On doing things out of the box) Not to be honest, I always play the game like this. I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule - if I go down, I will go down on my terms. We've spoken about taking challenges. When we played the IPL final, we felt the second innings was more spicy but on this surface today I wanted to make it a normal game because it was a decider. Hence, we batted first. Hopefully, we can continue performing like this."