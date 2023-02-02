'The future is here': Virat Kohli lauds Shubman Gill after his 3rd T20I heroics vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand locked horns in the three-match T20I series decider on Wednesday (February 01), in Ahmedabad, with the scoreline being 1-1. Opting to bat first, India rode on in-form opener Shubman Gill's 63-ball 126 not out, laced with 12 fours and 7 sixes, to post a mammoth 234 for 4 and dismissed the Kiwis for a paltry 66 in 12.1 overs to win by a humongous 168-run margin at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Gill slammed his maiden ton in the format. In addition, he registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is, surpassing Virat Kohli's 122*. He became the seventh Indian batter to score a T20I hundred and became the fifth among his countrymen to log a ton in all forms of the game.

After his Ahmedabad heroics, Kohli -- who will next be seen in action during the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia on home soil -- took to his official Instagram account to laud Gill. On his Instagram story, the 34-year-old shared Gill's picture and wrote, "Sitara (Star). The future is here."

Gill stitched an entertaining 80-run second-wicket stand with Rahul Tripathi, who set the platform for his side courtesy his 22-ball 44. He was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav (13-ball 24) and captain Hardik Pandya (17-ball 30) as India piled up a mammoth total and defended it with ease, with Hardik leading the charge (with 4 for 16) along with two-fers from Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik each.