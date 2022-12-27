WATCH! Spider cam accidentally hits SA pacer Anrich Nortje on Day 2 of Boxing Day Test at the MCG
Story highlights
Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and South Africa, at the MCG, has been dominated by David Warner. After the hosts bundled out the Proteas for a paltry 189, with Cameron Green shining with a five-fer, and were 45 for 1 at stumps on the opening day, Warner came out all guns blazing on Tuesday (December 27) and smacked a memorable 200 -- in his 100th Test -- and took the home side to a daunting position courtesy of an impressive 239-run third-wicket stand with Steve Smith (85). Australia are already coasting towards a big lead in the contest with seven wickets in hand.
While Warner made the headlines with his knock, the Spider camera also made heads turn with a bizarre incident taking place. While fielding at backward square leg, South African pacer Anrich Nortje suffered a bizarre collision with the spider cam. The equipment, which hovers over the fielders in a bid to provide a 360-degree view of the ground, collided with the speedster and it seemed like a huge blow as Nortje lay on the ground for quite some time. As a result, players from both the camps ran towards him and checked on him. Nortje laid on the ground for some time before getting up and escaping a serious injury. Here's the viral video:
Here’s the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa... 😬🎥 Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq— Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022
For SA, they continue to suffer in their ongoing tour of Australia due to their batting collapses. After losing the series opener without posing much threat, Dean Elgar & Co. are far behind in the second and penultimate Test at the MCG, Melbourne.
With a WTC final spot at stake, Proteas need to avoid a series whitewash Down Under. At the moment, it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to save the Boxing Day Test.