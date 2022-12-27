WATCH! Spider cam accidentally hits SA pacer Anrich Nortje on Day 2 of Boxing Day Test at the MCG

Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and South Africa, at the MCG, has been dominated by David Warner. After the hosts bundled out the Proteas for a paltry 189, with Cameron Green shining with a five-fer, and were 45 for 1 at stumps on the opening day, Warner came out all guns blazing on Tuesday (December 27) and smacked a memorable 200 -- in his 100th Test -- and took the home side to a daunting position courtesy of an impressive 239-run third-wicket stand with Steve Smith (85). Australia are already coasting towards a big lead in the contest with seven wickets in hand.

While Warner made the headlines with his knock, the Spider camera also made heads turn with a bizarre incident taking place. While fielding at backward square leg, South African pacer Anrich Nortje suffered a bizarre collision with the spider cam. The equipment, which hovers over the fielders in a bid to provide a 360-degree view of the ground, collided with the speedster and it seemed like a huge blow as Nortje lay on the ground for quite some time. As a result, players from both the camps ran towards him and checked on him. Nortje laid on the ground for some time before getting up and escaping a serious injury. Here's the viral video:

For SA, they continue to suffer in their ongoing tour of Australia due to their batting collapses. After losing the series opener without posing much threat, Dean Elgar & Co. are far behind in the second and penultimate Test at the MCG, Melbourne.