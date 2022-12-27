Aus vs SA, 2nd Test: Warner slams double hundred in his 100th Test, joins this player in the illustrious club

Ending a century drought, Australian opener David Warner scored a double ton on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In process, he joined English batter Joe Root as only the second batter to have achieved this rare feat. Prior to the double hundred, Warner became the 10th batter in Test history, and second in Australian history to have hit a hundred in their milestone 100th Test match.

During his marathon innings, Warner also entered the 8000-run Test club. His 25th ton took him behind Graeme Smith (27), Matthew Hayden (30), Alastair Cook (31), and Sunil Gavaskar (33).

Overall, his 45 centuries place him behind Virat Kohli (72) in the list of most centuries by active cricketers.

Warner's place in the XI was under scrutiny after the southpaw had conjured a string of low scores. His last Test century came almost three years ago when playing against New Zealand in Sydney.

He had been averaging a paltry 20.61 this year and the South African pace battery found it extremely easy to get past his defences in the first Test match.

The pressure also piled on after off-field controversies forced Warner to take a stern stance in public to protect his family.

However, immediately after reaching his double hundred, Warner was forced off the pitch due to an injury. Though his inning had put the hosts firmly in the driving seat.

Bowling first on the Boxing day, Australia managed to skittle out a brittle South African batting lineup on the modest score of 189. Newly minted millionaire Cameroon Green was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed a five-fer to peg the Proteas back.

At the end of Day's play, Australia had edged ahead in the game with the lead touching 200 and seven wickets in the bag.