Watch: SHAMEFUL! Pakistan fan trolls own player on eating habits during loss in Afghanistan T20Is

Pakistan locked horns with Afghanistan in the just-concluded three-match T20I series in Sharjah. A second-stringed Pakistan side, under Shadab Khan, lost the series 2-1 on Monday (March 27). The Men in Green were on the verge of being whitewashed after losing the first two matches but came back strongly in the inconsequential third game to prevent a 0-3 scoreline.

During the series, there was a lot of focus on Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan. Azam, who had an impressive run in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, failed to impress and returned with scores of 0, and 1. After his dismissal in the second T20I, which Pakistan lost by seven wickets after losing the series opener by six wickets, Azam was trolled by a Pakistan fan. The fan was caught on camera gesturing at Azam's fitness standards and eating habits. The video of the incident has gone viral in no time.

Here's the clip:

This Man In crowed 😂😂😂 is not happy with Azam Khan!!!!

Abusing Azam Khan on his Eating habit 😂😂 can anyone translate the signs #AzamKhan#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/GZKdh3JHGO — Muhammad Ahmad Durrani (@MAhmad9253) March 26, 2023 ×

In the post match press conference after the second T20I defeat, stand-in captain Shadab Khan said, "It was a good score. We were struggling again. If you look at stats, if you lose 3 wickets in powerplay, you lose 70 percent of the games. I think there's nervousness - they're playing for the first time for Pakistan (the new batters). We have to back them. Sometimes you don't perform but attitude matters. That's more important for me. They have talent. They will be great cricketers. Will play for pride tomorrow."