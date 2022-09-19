WATCH: Ronaldo wins hearts! Man United striker hugs young fan, signs autograph at Moldovan airport

Manchester United defeated Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League match on Thursday (September 15). It was a clinical display from the Erik Ten Hag-led Red Devils and the clash also made heads turn with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his first goal of the ongoing season, by converting a penalty to extend his side's lead in the recent face-off in Moldova.

It isn't everyday when a team as big as Man United travel to the small nation. Moreover, the people of the country went bonkers in the stadium seeing Ronaldo at his best. His goal sent the spectators into a frenzy as the 37-year-old finally opened his goal-scoring account this season. But it wasn't only the crowd present in the stands who went out of control seeing CR7's heroics. When the Man United players were coming out of the airport to take the team bus, many had gathered in large numbers to greet the star-studded line-up. The loudest cheer was for Ronaldo and just then a young fan -- donning a Man United jersey -- breached the security and ran towards the legendary footballer.

Ronaldo hugged the youngster and even signed an autograph for him while taking him to the team bus. Here's the video of the entire episode as many have hailed Ronaldo for his heartfelt gesture towards his young follower:

They broke security protocol but 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗼 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼 and this kid. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t0oncvZ6Qg — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) September 17, 2022 ×

Ronaldo has been lauded by many on social media platforms ever since the video went viral. His way of handling the young kid and fulfilling his wishes have been applauded by his ardent fans worldwide.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Atletico Madrid fans hurl vile racist chants at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

After much speculation, Ronaldo has decided to extend his stay at the Old Trafford club. The Erik Ten Hag-led club was off to a poor start in the EPL season but have recovered following defeats in their opening two fixtures. United have won four games in a row -- including victories over heavyweights Arsenal and Liverpool. By staying back, the Portuguese captain will now leave no stone unturned to ensure United have a memorable run in the ongoing season.