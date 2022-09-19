WATCH: Atletico Madrid fans hurl vile racist chants at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid's 2-1 win against Atletico in the Madrid Derby was overshadowed by racial abuse directed towards Brazil forward Vinicius Jr by the home fans. Atletico hosted city rivals Real at the Metropolitano Stadium in the La Liga on Sunday. The game was marred with controversy as the Atletico fans continuously directed vile abuse at Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid fans were heard singing racist chants directed at the Real Madrid forward outside the Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Madrid Derby. Hundreds of Atletico fans gathered outside the stadium and hurled racist chants in Spanish toward Vinicius.

A clip of the Atletico Madrid fans racially abusing the 22-year-old went viral on social media, inviting criticism from football fans across the globe. "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey," the fans can be heard chanting ahead of the game.

The Atletico fans also made monkey noises and gestures from the stands throughout the game. Some even resorted to shouting chants of "Vinicius, die", as per reports in the local media. Real Madrid went on to beat Atletico 2-1 in the derby to continue their perfect start to the season.

Earlier this week, Vinicius had released a strong statement condemning the racist abuse he has been subjected to throughout his football career. The Brazilian spoke up against racism after Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish Football Agents Association, said last week that Vinicius needs to stop "monkeying around" when celebrating goals.

Bravo's comments were deemed racist and he was slammed by many on social media. He later clarified his comments were not meant to be racist and were interpreted wrongly.

A number of Brazilian players, including the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Dani Alves among others extended support to Vinicius urging him to keep dancing while celebrating on the pitch. In his statement, the Real Madrid star responded to his critics and said he will keep 'dancing above the hate'.

On Sunday, after Vinicius' Brazilian teammate Rodrygo opened the scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico, the duo danced on the pitch in front of the Atletico Madrid fans to celebrate.