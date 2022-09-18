Arsenal schoolboy Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest to play in the Premier League at 15

Arsenal thrashed Brentford 3-0 on Sunday to reclaim the top spot on the Premier League table and continue their magnificent run this season. Mikel Arteta's men were dealing with injuries to some of their key players ahead of the game but managed to clinch all three points after a clinical display away from home.

Arteta handed out a special Premier League debut to talented young midfielder Ethan Nwaneri during the game as he became the youngest player to play in the Premier League. 15-year-old Nwaneri came on as a substitute in injury time to replace Fabio Vieira and set a new record in the league.

At 15 years and 181 days, he is the youngest player to have graced the Premier League, surpassing Harvey Elliott's record, who made his Premier League debut at the age of 16 years and 30 days for Fulham in 2019. Nwaneri has grown through the ranks at Arsenal's academy and has played for the club's U-18 team before making his senior-team debut on Sunday.

Who is Ethan Nwaneri?

Nwaneri, who is still in school, had to change on his own and was not allowed to do that with the rest of the Arsenal team on Sunday as he is still 15. Born in 2007, as per reports, Nawneri joined the Arsenal academy at the age of nine and has since developed into a brilliant midfield prospect.

15 year old Ethan Nwaneri has come on for @Arsenal. Thankfully it's an early kick off so he can get his homework done after the game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 18, 2022

Nwaneri made his debut for the Arsenal U-18s when he was only 14 and scored on his debut against Reading. He is an attacking midfielder, who has creativity and pace going forward. Nwaneri is touted to become one of the key members of the Arsenal squad in the future, joining the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Speaking about his talent, Arteta said he was really impressed by what he saw from Nwaneri in training and wanted to hand his dream debut if there was an opportunity against Brentford.

“I met the boy, I really liked what I saw. He has trained a couple of times with us. And I had a feeling from yesterday that if the opportunity could come, I was going to do it. He deserves it and it sends a really strong message about who we are as a club," Arteta said after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford.

"We want to give opportunities when there is talent, when there is personality and when there are players who love what they do so much, with no fear," he added.