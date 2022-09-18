Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba's brother Mathias detained in alleged extortion case

Paul Pogba's elder brother Mathias Pogbas has been detained and placed under formal investigation in an alleged extortion case against the Juventus star. Mathias had earlier made some shocking comments about his brother Pogba on social media and accused him of using witchcraft on his France teammate Kylian Mbappe.

A professional footballer himself, Mathias has played for clubs like Wrexham and Sparta Rotterdam in his career so far. He had promised to make explosive revelations against Pogba on social media before making some shocking allegations against the Juventus midfielder.

Pogba had denied Mathias' claims while alleging that his elder brother was part of the gang which tried to extort 13 million euros out of him. The French star filed a police complaint against the blackmailers and Mathias was also named among the suspects.

Along with Mathias, four others have also been detained by the French officials for a formal investigation in relation to the extortion case, sources confirmed to new agency Agence France-Presse. All five have been placed under formal investigation and are being interrogated.

Mathias' lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou has said his client is innocent and that they will challenge the decision.

As per AFP, sources have claimed that large sums of money have been demanded from Pogba to avoid the circulation of allegedly compromising videos. A number of his family members have been interviewed by the French police. The other four people detained are all reportedly close to Mathias.

Pogba left his former club Manchester United earlier this summer to rejoin Italian club Juventus as a free agent. He is currently out of action due to a knee injury which has put his future at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in doubt. Pogba is expected to return to action for Juventus later this month but there has been no confirmation on when he will be making his comeback.