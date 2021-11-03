Watch: Rohit Sharma's special praise for Virat Kohli, says 'his hunger for success is just unbelievable'

After losing to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in as many matches played so far, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is currently in dire straits with hopes of making it to the semi-final hanging by a thread. The players have been criticised by former cricketers to critics to pundits for their overall show, with the skipper Kohli facing maximum heat.

Now, the Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has showered praises Virat, with a special mention on how he has evolved as a cricketer. Ahead of India's crunch game against Afghanistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on its social media handle, which featured Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Players in the video have talked about all things nice, hailing Virat as a cricketer and his success, but what Rohit has to say, grabbed eyeballs as their relationship has often been shadowed by talks and rumours about rift and rivalry.

In the video, Rohit said, "His hunger for success is just unbelievable. It’s not so easy to go out there and do it consistently which he has done, so well."

"When he came in 2008 and he has evolved as a cricketer since then, I mean over the years he has added a little-little cent to his game and he has just evolved every year. All those years as I see, you know, he has put his best foot forward," he added.

Watch the video here:

Although Virat is going through a lean phase, his accomplishments in international cricket are outstanding. In his illustrious career so far, Kohli has played 96 Tests, 254 One-Day Internationals and has scored 7765 and 12169 runs respectively. Kohli has played 92 T20 Internationals, scoring 3225 runs so far and will look to add more to his tally as the T20 World Cup is underway.

In the above mentioned video, Kohli himself spoke about his journey, as he said, "Just the pride to play for India, getting to play so many games for India, for me that’s the most special thing. And the focal point of my career till now is I want to find ways to win a game of cricket from any place and I’ll give absolutely everything I have to be able to do that."