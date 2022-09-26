Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli go bonkers, celebrate wildly after India win T20I series vs Australia

India and Australia were involved in another high-scoring thriller in the third and final T20I, in Hyderabad, on Sunday evening (September 25). With the series levelled at 1-1, the stakes were high and the two heavyweights produced another thrilling contest where Rohit Sharma-led India won the clash on the penultimate ball to clinch the series 2-1.

The match went down to the wire, with India needing 11 off six balls. While Virat Kohli smashed a six off the first ball, he fell for 63 on the very next delivery. Hardik Pandya, who remained unbeaten on 25 off 16 balls, maintained his calm and hit the winning runs -- with four needed off two balls -- to take India past the finish line in front of a jam-packed stadium. As soon as Hardik did the job for India and completed the run-chase in style, cleverly opening the face of the bat to steer the ball towards the third-man region for a boundary -- skipper Rohit and Virat Kohli broke into wild celebrations sitting at the staircase of the Indian dressing room.

Here's the viral video of Rohit-Kohli going bonkers and celebrating wildly as India won the T20I series versus the current world champions:

Best moment of this T20I series - Bond of Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma. RohiRat celebration.♥️ pic.twitter.com/fXGjOridJZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 26, 2022 ×

Opting to bowl first, India rode on Axar Patel's 3 for 33 but the likes of Cameron Green (52), Tim David's 54 and Daniel Sams' 20-ball 28 propelled Australia to a competitive 186-7. In reply, India were reduced to 30 for 2 with the openers, KL Rahul and Rohit, falling cheaply before half-centurions Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav (who returned with the Player-of-the-Match award for his scintillating 36-ball 69, laced with 5 fours and sixes each) steadied the ship with an impressive 104-run third-wicket stand before Hardik's finishing skills stood out.

India will now face South Africa in three T20Is and ODIs, each, before leaving for Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup.