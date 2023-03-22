WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya unimpressed as Shubman Gill drops a catch in Ind-Aus Chennai ODI

With the three-match ODI series levelled at 1-1, India and Australia have locked horns in the series finale at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Opting to bat first, Steve Smith-led Australia were off to a flying start courtesy of in-form openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh before Hardik Pandya's three quick strikes brought India back into the game.

Hardik removed Australia's top three and could have got rid of Head a bit earlier as well had Shubman Gill not dropped a catch off the all-rounder's bowling. The incident took place in the 11th over when Head pulled a short-pitched delivery towards deep square leg with Gill stationed at the position. He went for the catch and timed his dive but could not hold on to the ball (his third drop of the series) and it went to the boundary as well. Gill's efforts didn't please captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik. Here's how the duo reacted:

To Gill's relief, Head fell in the same over as Kuldeeo Yadav took a sharp catch at the deep. Hardik also removed well-set Marsh (47) and accounted for stand-in captain Smith's wicket 0 (3). Gill later redeemed himself with a catch of Marcus Stoinis, who was looking dangerous at 25 (26).