WATCH: Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri shows middle finger to opposition bench during Verona clash

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has landed in controversy yet again after he flashed his middle finger at the Verona bench during the clash between the two sides in Serie A on Sunday. Sarri, who was seen clashing with Verona manager Alessandro Mazzola during the game, couldn't control himself after his team scored the opening goal in the game.

Lazio defeated Verona 2-0 to return to winning ways in Serie A after suffering their first defeat of the season last week. It was an intense clash between the two teams with the managers getting involved in a heated spat on the sidelines of the pitch.

However, as per DAZN, Sarri's middle finger gesture was not for Mazzola but for one of his support staff, who had infuriated the Lazio boss. The clash between the two managers took place minutes after Ciro Immobile scored the opening goal for Lazio in the 68th minute of the contest.

Also Read: English Football League says matches to return from Tuesday after postponement due to Queen's demise

A clip of Sarri's gesture went viral on social media with fans divided over his antics.

After Immobile's opener, Luis Alberto scored from the edge of the box in the 95th minute to seal a comfortable 2-0 win for Lazio. It was Lazio's third win of the season in six matches and Sarri said it was a tough game as Lazio had also played against Feyenoord in the Europa League on Friday.

Also Read: 'Devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end'- Thomas Tuchel reacts after being sacked

The ex-Chelsea boss said it was difficult for his team to cope with the schedule as playing in Europe is a challenge but he was happy with how the team performed against Verona to get all three points.

"It was a tough game. Last season we collected five points after the eight Europa League games and we averaged two points per game in the other matches. In the end, our season was affected by that [European matches]. It is difficult for everyone to play in Europe, also abroad. Bayern got a 2-2 draw against a low-table team. It is difficult and last season, we made life even more challenging for ourselves," Sarri said after the game.

"I am satisfied because it was a tough game. You need patience against Verona, especially if you don't score immediately. They made 24-25 fouls throughout the game, we made something like five," he added.