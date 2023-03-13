WATCH: Kane Williamson's timely dive vs Sri Lanka, in Christchurch Test, that propelled India to WTC final

On Monday (March 13), the fifth and final day of the New Zealand-Sri Lanka first Test, in Christchurch, commenced after a rain delay. At stumps on Day 4, all results were possible as New Zealand ended the day's play at 28 for 1 after being set a tricky 285-run target for the hosts. After a rain delayed start, NZ resumed the run-chase and lost Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls soon but Kane Williamson, 121 not out, and Daryl Mitchell's 86-ball 81 propelled the Kiwis to a thrilling two-wicket win on the last ball of the contest.

The match went down to the wire. While a Lankan victory looked out of sorts during Mitchell-Williamson's 142-run fourth-wicket stand, the visitors kept bouncing back in the game. However, Williamson's calculative knock took his side past the finish line courtesy of a timely dive on the last ball with one needed for a memorable triumph. While wickets kept tumbling from the other end, following Mitchell's departure, the former New Zealand captain held his nerve and dived to end Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

For SL to qualify, they had to hope for India to not win the Ahmedabad Test versus Australia -- which later ended in a tame draw -- and inflict a whitewash over New Zealand. Nonetheless, with their defeat in Christchuch, they were eliminated as Williamson's dive took India to the WTC final. Here's the video of Williamson's dive that set up an Indo-Aus WTC final by eliminating Sri Lanka:

A Williamson dive that we see, a sprint from an injured Wagner that we don't. What a finish. pic.twitter.com/Jt6hEsRXV8 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 13, 2023