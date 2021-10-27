Watch: Imad Wasim's 'special message' for New Zealand cricket team as he mentions the cancelled tour

After Pakistan's five-wicket win over New Zealand on Tuesday (October 26) in the ongoing T20 World Cup, all-rounder Imad Wasim shared a special message for the New Zealand cricket team.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Imad praised NZ skipper Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult.

He went on to mention the tour which was cancelled by the New Zealand cricket board due to security concerns. Players were called back from Pakistan by the board with divulging details about their travel.

"I have a lot of respect for Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult, I know them since Under-19. Their achievements and career records is fantastic," Imad said in the video.

He added, "I think it's not their fault [abandoning Pakistan tour], it's the government. If our government says the same, we would have done the same. I assure New Zealand that there are many fans of them in Pakistan and across the world and we would love to play them," he added.

Watch the video here:

During the match, Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah to pick up their second straight win in the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup. Haris Rauf took a career-best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8 in their 20 overs and Pakistan chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

Commenting on the victory, Imad said, "This victory is for Pakistan and Pakistani people all over the world. Match was fantastic and we outclassed them. They are a very good side but we won the game by five wickets, which is amazing and we are in the tournament big time."