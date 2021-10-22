Mentor MS Dhoni and Billion cheers jersey: Why India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign will be remembered forever

From the inclusion of MS Dhoni as the team's mentor to a special jersey, here's why the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign of India is special and will be remembered forever.

India at T20 World Cup 2021

With an aim to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will square off against top cricket teams in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Previously, the Men in Blue won the inaugural title in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni and in the 2021 edition also, the team will look forward to repeating a similar encore.

Several critics and cricket pundits have already branded the Viral Kohli & Co. as the favourites to win the tournament.

(Photograph:AFP)