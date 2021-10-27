'My English will be over': Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi's hilarious video goes viral - Watch

A hilarious clip of Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has gone viral on social media platforms, where he can be spotted candidly speaking about one thing, which is the "hardest" and it's certainly not cricket. After his side's stunning 130-run win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup on Monday, Nabi's honest thoughts were recorded when he was getting ready for a press conference.

In the video, Nabi can be seen talking to a person, who is not in the frame as he said that addressing media is the hardest thing to do. Then he asks how many questions are there, further adding that his English will "get over".

Nabi can be heard as saying, "Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh, kasam se. Kitne questions hai? 5 minute mein meri English khatam ho jayegi bhai."

The English translation is: "This is the hardest thing brother, I swear. How many questions are there? In five minutes, my English will be over."

Watch the video here:

During the match, spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan shared nine wickets between them as Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in their opening Super 12s match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 191 for victory, Scotland were bowled out for 60 in 10.2 overs with five batters dismissed for ducks in Sharjah.

Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to 190 for four after they elected to bat first.

After the match, Nabi said, "The world knows we have some good spinners in the form of Rashid and Mujeeb, they've played everywhere in the world. We have a very good team combination."

"When we play the local tournaments, I, Mujeeb and Rashid are the most expensive bowlers. Mujeeb is playing his first T20 World Cup match and he got the Player of the Match award, that's good to see, it's fantastic," he added.