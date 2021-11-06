Watch: Dwayne Bravo and David Warner dance on iconic 'Champion' song after West Indies vs Australia clash

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced retirement from international cricket as the clash against Australia on Saturday (November 6) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was his final match.

In the match, however, David Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 to help Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets, eventually entering the semi-final of the tournament.

When the game ended, the Australian players gave a guard of honour to Bravo and his teammate Chris Gayle; the iconic "Champion" song was playing in the background. Warner was among other players who had some fun with veteran cricketer Bravo as both the players danced together. Watch the video here:

While announcing the retirement, Bravo said, "I think the time has come, I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs."

"But as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long. "To win three ICC trophies ... One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had. We were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it," the cricketer said.

Bravo said his job now was to pass on his experience to the younger generation. "We can't play forever, we have to accept reality. For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players," he said.

"In the white-ball formats, West Indies cricket have a bright future and it's important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them. It wasn't the World Cup we expected, it wasn't the World Cup we wanted as players, but we shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves. It was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high," Bravo added.