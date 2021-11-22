WATCH: BIZARRE! Team India's Harshal Patel gets dismissed 'hit wicket' vs NZ during Kolkata T20I

India beat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I, in Kolkata, to inflict a clean sweep on the second-stringed Black Caps. While Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue were also without some of their superstar cricketers, such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, the onus was on the youngsters and the uncapped players.

The likes of Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Venkatesh Iyer, etc. were expected to make a mark as Rahul Dravid-era (with the former Indian captain taking over as head coach) finally commenced in Indian cricket.

While many Indian youngsters and debutants impressed, the 30-year-old Harshal has been having a dream run in 2021. After ending with 32 scalps in IPL 2021, for the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Harshal impressed as he returned with the Player-of-the-Match award on debut (in the second T20I) whereas also ended with a handy cameo with the bat and a two-fer in the final T20I.

However, Harshal made heads turn by getting dismissed 'hit wicket' during his 11-ball 18. The pace-bowling all-rounder became the second Indian, after KL Rahul, to get dismissed in this fashion in the shortest format. Here's the video of Harshal's 'hit wicket' dismissal:

ALSO READ | WATCH - Ish Sodhi takes an effortless one-handed stunner to send Rohit Sharma packing in 3rd T20I

#IndVsNZ A very strange dismissal as #HarshalPatel is out hit the wicket! 2nd Indian after #KLRahul to be out in this manner. Harshal was standing very far back in his crease. pic.twitter.com/jctmbfafDD — SportsTalk (@rajeshworld) November 21, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | INDvsNZ, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel help India thrash New Zealand by 73 runs, whitewash series

Talking about the third T20I, India won the toss and opted to bat first at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Riding on Rohit's 56 and vital contributions from Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Harshal and Deepak Chahar's cameo, India posted a competitive 184-7. In reply, New Zealand were never in the run-chase -- despite Martin Guptill's 51 -- as the Black Caps were bundled out for a paltry 111 in 17.2 overs.

After this, the action will now shift to the two-match Test series; commencing from November 25 (Thursday).