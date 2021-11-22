WATCH - Ish Sodhi takes an effortless one-handed stunner to send Rohit Sharma packing in 3rd T20I

India and New Zealand squared off for the third and final T20I on Sunday evening (November 21) with Rohit Sharma & Co. eager to inflict a clean sweep on the second-stringed Black Caps. The Men in Blue succeeded eventually as they won the dead rubber by a whopping 73-run margin at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Batting first, Rohit-led India posted a competitive 184-7 in 20 overs riding on Captain Rohit's 56 and contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar's finishing knock. While New Zealand was never in the run-chase, despite Martin Guptill's attacking 51, the Kiwis folded for a paltry 111 all-out in 17.2 overs as Axar Patel's 3-fer and Harshal's 2 for 26 thrashed the visitors.

Nonetheless, the Kiwis did have their moments during India's batting. After a solid start from Rohit-Ishan, India did lose quick wickets and were reduced to 83-3, from 69 for no loss, when Rohit and Shreyas stitched a partnership for the third-wicket. Against the run of play, Rohit tried to take on Ish Sodhi but the leg-spinner managed to dismiss the dangerous Hitman with a splendid and effortless one-handed stunner.

The ball didn't bounce as expected and Rohit couldn't get the desired timing, as the ball hit his bottom of the bat, to give Sodhi a catching opportunity. While the ball still raced towards the leg-spinner, he responded in style to pluck a stunning return catch. Here's the video:

After the 3-0 whitewash of the Kiwis, Captain Rohit reflected on the series win and stated at the post-match presentation, "It's important to start well. That's always been my mindset. Once you've seen the pitch you know what you've got to do. It was nicely coming onto the bat with the dew coming early. We had something planned as a batting group. Wouldn't say it worked out well. Room for improvement in the middle order. The batting front - KL missed out today but his form is critical. Middle order didn't get much opportunity except today. The spinners did the job for us in the entire series. The way Ashwin bowled, Axar. And how Chahal came back. Good to see Venkatesh Iyer bowling those overs with the skills he has. Important for us going forward. I would prefer that going forward .. teams around the world bat deep till No.8, No.9."